Monnit Corporation (www.monnit.com), the leading provider of low-cost, remote monitoring IoT solutions, announced today the strategic addition of a top-level business executive to increase service in the European markets. Frederic Luu joins Monnit to escalate European sales and business development.

"Frederic's experience and reputation is almost unmatched. He has a deep understanding of the European 'Internet of Things' markets. This is key to Monnit's growth and success as we focus more on International sales and partnerships. His success speaks for itself. His extensive knowledge and expertise makes him an immediate contributor to our team. This is another great move by Monnit in cementing our position as the global leader in remote monitoring in IoT. We are excited to welcome him to Monnit," said Brad Walters, Monnit Founder, CEO and Chairman.

Luu brings over 25 years of experience in the technology space, where he served most recently as the Vice President Asia and EMEA, Sales and Marketing for Digi International. Luu is respected as a business thought leader in the Internet of Things, having contributed large revenue numbers, and has also participated several times as a keynote speaker for various International technology conferences.

"I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to join the Monnit team. Monnit's market presence and breadth of offering along with their reputation for quality and reliability will make them a leader in International IoT," commented Luu.

About Monnit Corp.

Monnit is a global leader in the design and manufacture of low-cost turnkey monitoring solutions for commercial, industrial and consumer markets, recognized by CRN as one of the "20 Coolest IoT Hardware Vendors," for its innovation, devices, analytics and infrastructure that have transformed and improved the way we work and live.

