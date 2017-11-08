WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced it has been awarded Defense Health Agency (DHA) work to transition the Military Health System (MHS) electronic health record (EHR) to the DHA Health Information Technology Directorate.

The EHR, known as MHS GENESIS, enables military healthcare providers to access patient information safely and efficiently. It currently is managed by the Department of Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization Program Management Office, under the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems.

As part of the Intellect Solutions team, Apprio will analyze and balance resources between the program offices and develop an effective strategy that considers sustainment support requirements to effectively transfer the new EHR to the long-term sustainment office. Additionally, the Apprio team will be supporting the creation of a Medical Device Management Plan designed to ensure the MHS can take full advantage of MHS GENESIS' capability to integrate with medical devices.

"For nearly two decades, Apprio has worked with federal agencies to transform health IT and implement EHRs and other health program solutions to benefit patients across the continuum of care," says Darryl Britt, Apprio's president. "Our work to transition the MHS EHR builds on our federal health IT portfolio of solutions and will enable the military to integrate workflows and standardized EHR exchange to advance military health and healthcare reform."

Apprio's health IT work includes engineering and managing programs and technology solutions for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, DHA, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) National Disaster Medical System, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, U.S. Coast Guard and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought-leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

