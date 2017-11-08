Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-11-08 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the 17 November, 2017 at 8.30 am (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



The webinar will be hosted by the Chairwoman and General Manager of the Company Ms. Egle Ciužaite who will introduce the Company's financial results for the nine months of 2017 and will answer the participant questions.



After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until the 16 November to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com.



How to join the webinar?



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4516147640531792385. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



What is a corporate webinar?



A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt