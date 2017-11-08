Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Kalmar provides XVELA collaborative stowage solution to Ocean Network Express

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 4.00 PM (EET)

Cargotec's Kalmar provides XVELA collaborative stowage solution to Ocean Network Express





XVELA, part of Kalmar business area within Cargotec, has signed a contract with Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. ("ONE") for a collaborative stowage solution. The order has been booked into Cargotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake. It is a significant step in realising the Cargotec and Kalmar strategy to grow in software business.

XVELA operates as an independent entity inside Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers. XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. It enables terminals, carriers and operational partners to work together to better communicate, coordinate and synchronise their operations.

"We endeavour to achieve new levels of efficiency and deliver a new standard of service to our customers," said an executive from Ocean Network Express. "We believe that XVELA's innovative collaborative solution will enable us to work more effectively with our operational partners around the world in order to attain these goals."

With the ONE service scheduled to begin April 1, 2018, ONE stowage planners will migrate to the full XVELA cloud-based solution.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





