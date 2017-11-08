sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,055 Euro		+0,003
+5,77 %
WKN: 357533 ISIN: TH0577010R15 Ticker-Symbol: NYVJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANSIRI PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANSIRI PCL NVDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANSIRI PCL NVDR
SANSIRI PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANSIRI PCL NVDR0,055+5,77 %