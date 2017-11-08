

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic party swept victories across the country in the first statewide elections in America since President Donald Trump came to power.



The ruling Republican party lost the key gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, and also lost the hotly contested mayoral races in New York City, Boston, Charlotte, Seattle, and St. Petersburg.



It was a good night for Democrats in some of the nation's largest cities on Tuesday night, while the results on the eve of the first anniversary of the US presidential election are not a happy news for Trump.



It could give an early indication of his impact on mid-term congressional elections across the country due next year.



The wins are a boost for Democrats, who are working on 2018 campaigns, giving them a fund raising and recruitment jolt. After the shocking defeat of Hillary Clinton in November 2016, they have repeatedly fallen short in all the four special elections in conservative areas so far this year.



The most notable was Ralph Northam's surprise pummeling of Republican Ed Gillespie in the highly contested governor's race in Virginia.



After the news came in, Trump, who is in China, tried to distance himself from Gillespie on Twitter: 'Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for'.



It was a clean sweep for the Democrats in Virginia, where Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring won hotly contested races for lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively, beating back strong challenges from two conservative Republicans.



In New Jersey, Philip D. Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive who was also the US ambassador to Germany, ended the tumultuous eight-year reign of Governor Chris Christie, who lost his popularity.



New Jersey became the seventh state in the country where Democrats now control the legislative and executive branches.



Mayoral races too produced a swath of Democratic victories, most notably in New York City, where for the first time in 32 years, a Democratic mayor was re-elected. Mayor Bill de Blasioo, a forceful critic of President Trump, cruised to a second term over Republican Nicole Malliotakis.



Voters in Charlotte, N.C. elected the city's first female African American mayor, Democrat Vi Lyles (D).



Joyce Craig(D) became the first woman to be elected mayor of Manchester.



Mitch Colvin (D) was elected mayor in Fayetteville, NC.



Rick Kriseman (D) was re-elected mayor of St. Petersburg.



