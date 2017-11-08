OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Note to editors: There are two photos associated with this press release.

The Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) operations team, led by Benoit Beaudoin, Vice President, Operations, received the James C. Floyd Award by the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) for their exceptional contributions to Canadian aerospace innovation and leadership in advanced manufacturing and workforce development. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"The creation of the Mirabel Aerospace Centre and the Advanced Manufacturing Centres are a significant achievement that have revolutionized manufacturing innovation and productivity not only for Pratt & Whitney Canada, but for their Canadian aerospace suppliers and partners as well," said Jim Quick, President and CEO of AIAC. "Mr. Beaudoin and his team have led the development of next-generation advanced manufacturing facilities and processes, making Canadian aerospace more competitive and creating new opportunities for Canadian aerospace employees. We are proud to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition of their success."

"Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Pratt & Whitney Canada, and we are honoured to accept this in recognition of our investment in advanced manufacturing technology and the skills of our Canadian workforce," said Benoit Beaudoin. "What we accomplished at the Mirabel Aerospace Centre and the Advanced Manufacturing Centres was truly a collaborative effort, bearing the fingerprints of many members of the aerospace industry; all of whom embraced the challenge of creating a blueprint for the future of Canadian aerospace manufacturing."

The industrialization of the Mirabel Aerospace Centre and the Advanced Manufacturing Centres (AMCs) in Longueuil and Halifax was initiated with the launch of the Pratt & Whitney Next-Generation Pure Power® engine family. The AMCs are machining centres which manufacture highly complex engine components, integrating advanced machining, automation, machine intelligence and logistics technologies. The Mirabel Aerospace Centre (MAC) is a 300,000 square foot, LEED Gold certified engine assembly and flight test facility for engines including the PW814GA which powers the Gulfstream G500 and the PW1524G Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine which powers the Bombardier C Series aircraft. These next-generation aerospace facilities, which include best-in-class productivity and machining capability, raise industry standards for lean manufacturing, health and safety, environmental sustainability and high-performance work systems. The results demonstrate the innovation and technologies which will be needed to maintain Canada as a global leader in aerospace manufacturing in the future.

The James C. Floyd Award

Established in 2009 in honour of the chief engineer on the Avro Arrow project, AIAC's James C. Floyd Award for aerospace achievement is an annual award that honours exceptional contributions to the Canadian aerospace sector. Nominations are submitted by AIAC members and evaluated by an independent review panel. Presented during the Canadian Aerospace Dinner, which is held at the annual Canadian Aerospace Summit, the James C. Floyd Award is given to visionary individuals or teams whose contributions have made a difference in the industry. For additional information, visit www.AIAC.ca.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

Note to Editors

Follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/pwcanada) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada) for our latest news and updates.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/AIAC.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/BenoitBeaudoinAMC.jpg

Contacts:

Media Contact

Paula Pedersen

Pratt & Whitney Canada

1-450-647-7342

Paula.Pedersen@pwc.ca

www.pwc.ca



