During October 2017 in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) comprised 471 thousand tons of petroleum products were reloaded into its storage tanks, i.e. greater by 16.9 per cent compared to October 2016, when 403 thousand tons were reloaded.



During the first ten months of 2017 the Company in total reloaded 5,697 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 8.3 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 when 6,214 thousand tons were reloaded.



These changes are explained with great transhipment results recorded in the first half of 2016 significantly reduced in the second half. In the spring of 2017, transhipment volumes started its recovery and growth reflected by the changes in geopolitical situation and influence of the new clients' petroleum products.



In October 2017 in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of the Company 1,034 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system, while in October 2016 - 631 thousand MWh. During the first ten months of 2017 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 11,660 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2016 - 12,850 thousand MWh). The LNG terminal activity level is lower in relation with lower capacities ordered by the terminal users.



The preliminary sales revenues for October 2017 of Company's oil terminals' comprise EUR 2.5 million and are higher by 30.8 percent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 1.9 million). The preliminary sales revenues for January - October 2017 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 30.2 million and are less by 5.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 31.8 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for October 2017 comprise EUR 5.5 million (October 2016 - EUR 5.4 million). These revenues comprise from the part of security supplement dedicated for compensation of LNG terminal exploitation expenses, as well as regasification and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal for the first ten months of 2017 comprise EUR 57.2 million and increased by 2.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 56.0 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the first ten months of 2017 comprise EUR 87.5 million, i.e. 0.2 per cent lower compared to same period 2016 (EUR 87.7 million).



Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:



October January - October -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, 2017 2016 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transhipment, 471 403 16.9% 5,697 6,214 -8.3% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and 1,034 631 63.9% 11,660 12,850 -9.3% reloading, thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading in 2017 by month:



Januar Februa March April May June July August Septem Octobe y ry ber r -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petrol 625 561 368 435 668 605 671 627 666 471 eum produ cts trans hipmen t, thous and tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG 784 105 652 1,436 1,233 659 1,668 2,176 1,964 1,034 re-ga sifica tion and reloa ding, thous and MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million:



October January - October --------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % --------------------------------------------------------------------- Oil terminals' activity 2.5 1.9 30.8% 30.2 31.8 -5.0% --------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.5 5.4 1.9% 57.2 56.0 2.1% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Total: 8.0 7.3 9.6% 87.5 87.7 -0.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Marius Pulkauninkas, Chief Financial Officer, 8 46 391 763