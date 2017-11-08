

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced it targets sales of 190 - 200 billion Swedish kronor with 37 - 39% gross margin and at least 10% operating margin, excluding restructuring, by 2020 for the Group.



Beyond 2020, the company targets more than 12% operating margin, excluding restructuring. Ericsson said it remains fully committed to this ambition but the starting point has become more challenging and therefore it will take some additional time than originally planned for.



