Mittwoch, 08.11.2017

08.11.2017 | 15:27
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 8

Date: 08 November 2017

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV') of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 07 November 2017 is:

269.35 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers for those funds. The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 29 September 2017 is included.

For further information, please contact:

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

0131 538 1400


© 2017 PR Newswire