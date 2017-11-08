TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-11-08 15:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on late clinical-stage development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering for a total number of 4,090,909 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing ten of its ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $5.50 per ADS.



Gross proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by RedHill before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses are expected to be approximately $22.5 million. The offering is expected to close on November 13, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. RedHill has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 613,636 additional ADSs at the public offering price.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Nomura Securities International, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fund clinical development programs, for potential acquisitions, to support commercial operations and for general corporate purposes.



The ADSs described above are being offered by RedHill pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on March 11, 2016. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com, or Nomura Securities International, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019-7316 or by telephone at 212-667-9000 or by email at equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



