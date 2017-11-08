ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Contracts The Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization (CIMTEC) to Initiate Human Studies with ENDRA's Clinical TAEUS Device Targeting Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Company Implements Aggressive Pre-Commercial Approach with Leading Canadian Contract Research Organization to Support Anticipated 2018 European Launch

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has contracted with the Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization ("CIMTEC"), a leading contract research organization ("CRO") associated with Robarts Research Institute, one of Canada's top medical-imaging research groups, to initiate human studies with ENDRA's Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS™) device targeting Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease ("NAFLD").

Francois Michelon, ENDRA's Chairman and CEO, commented, "The contract with CIMTEC is a key milestone in ENDRA's roadmap for its TAEUS technology and is one of several planned commercial and academic collaborations that will advance ENDRA's TAEUS technology in the area of liver disease. ENDRA's operating model and culture are built on capital efficiency and execution speed. Working with a high-quality CRO like CIMTEC supports ENDRA's plan to introduce a commercial liver product supported by human studies in 2018."

Michael Thornton, ENDRA's Chief Technology Officer, explained, "These human studies with CIMTEC will involve both conventional ultrasound and TAEUS imaging, along with relevant blood markers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Our objective is to obtain important insight into clinical work flow and ENDRA's TAEUS quantitative methodologies."

ENDRA's TAEUS technology, which uses RF energy to enhance ultrasound, is designed to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only on CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver for early detection and monitoring of NAFLD, which affects over one billion people globally.

"CIMTEC's focus on leading-edge medical imaging is a natural fit with ENDRA's innovative TAEUS technology," said Aaron Fenster, CIMTEC's Chief Scientific Officer and a 2013 recipient of the International Organization of Medical Physics recognition as one of the world's top 50 Medical Physicists. Justin Leushner, CEO of CIMTEC, added, "We look forward to working with ENDRA and obtaining the requisite institutional and Health Canada approvals to initiate this exciting study."

About Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization (CIMTEC)

Since its inception in December 2010, CIMTEC has supported the launch of over 60 imaging companies, filling an unmet need in the medical imaging sector. ISO-13485 certified, CIMTEC supports and facilitates forward-thinking researchers and enterprises, from start-ups to industry giants, in crafting their medical imaging innovations and formulating a viable commercial product primed for clinical use, leading to improved understanding, diagnosis and treatment of human disease. For more information, please visit www.cimtecimaging.com.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA's Photo-Acoustic Nexus-128 system is currently used by leading global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound ("TAEUS") system to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only on CT & MRI -- at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound -- thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate," or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; anticipated product pricing; expectations with respect to current and future partnerships, including those with CIMTEC; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, including those necessary to initiate human studies; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.