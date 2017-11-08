Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-08 15:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



Tripartite debt and transfer rights and obligations agreements with AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius and creditors of the Company (with each separately): OP Corporate Bank plc and AB SEB bank, were signed on November 8, 2017, by which AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius transfers to the Company its entire debt obligation, together with all rights and obligations to creditors arising from loan agreements, and the Company from the moment the contracts enter into force, take over from AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius all debts to creditors together with all other rights and obligations arising from the loan agreements.



Bilateral loan agreements between the Company and AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius have also been concluded on November 8, 2017, the essential conditions of which will coincide with the essential conditions of the aforementioned loan agreements.



By taking these measures company aims to reduce the costs of financing of the group's activities and administration.



