Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Tripartite debt and transfer rights and obligations agreements with Lietuvos Energija, UAB, and creditors of the Company (with each separately): OP Corporate Bank plc and AB SEB bank, were signed on November 8, 2017, by which the Company transfers to Lietuvos energija, UAB, its entire debt obligation, together with all rights and obligations to creditors arising from loan agreements, and Lietuvos Energija, UAB, from the moment the contracts enter into force, take over from the Company all debts to creditors together with all other rights and obligations arising from the loan agreements.



Bilateral loan agreements between Lietuvos energija, UAB, and the Company have also been concluded on November 8, 2017, the essential conditions of which will coincide with the essential conditions of the aforementioned loan agreements.



By taking these measures company aims to reduce the costs of financing of the group's activities and administration.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, tel. +370 684 12130.