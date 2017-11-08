Companies Meet Growing Customer Demand for Innovative and Sustainable Eyewear Solutions

API, an Italian company that specializes in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics that was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017, has announced a green partnership with EMS-GRIVORY, a leading Swiss manufacturer of high performance polymers and supplier of structural materials in the eyewear industry. The partnership aims at developing a series of sustainable eyewear solutions with a lower environmental impact, providing customers with cutting-edge materials.

The demand to combine soft elastomeric compounds with hard substrates has been constantly increasing. Engineers from both companies will collaborate on combining the adhesion modified soft-touch TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers) with the harder EMS Grilamid TR or Grilamid BTR materials, thereby fully complying with the VDI 2019 standard. API and EMS-GRIVORY will work on the development of specific bio-solutions, both on a fossil and renewable basis.

"We are excited to partner with EMS-GRIVORY as we focus our combined expertise serving a broader and greener product range," said Giancarlo Busa, business unit manager, Footwear Sporting Goods, API. "Our materials will satisfy social, economic and environmental benefits, without imposing performance limitations. We strongly believe in the future of innovative and sustainable solutions for eyewear."

EMS-GRIVORY will showcase its eyewear products at the HKTDC Hong Kong Optical Fair at booth No. 1E-A16. The company sees the fair as a great opportunity to get face-to-face with customers. To ask EMS-GRIVORY's specialists more about the new partnership with API, join them at their booth.

About API

API is an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics. Founded in 1956, API has developed a deep and proven experience based on continuous research into innovative, customized compounds for a wide range of applications. API was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017. For more information visit www.APIplastic.com and http://www.trinseo.com/API-Plastic.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.7 billion in net sales in 2016, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

About EMS

EMS-GRIVORY, a Business Unit of EMS-CHEMIE AG, is a Swiss manufacturer with the broadest range of polyamides worldwide. These high-performance resins, used in injection-molding and extrusion processes, are sold worldwide under the trade names Grivory, Grilamid and Grilon. Polyamides from EMS-GRIVORY are used in applications in various market segments.

For more information visit www.emsgrivory.com

