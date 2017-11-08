Eclipse and hr inspire Work Together to Develop a Bespoke HR Case Management System

BRADFORD, England, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Buckinghamshire firm, hr inspire works with SMEs providing HR Outsourced Services and is currently implementing the Proclaim Software solution to deliver a bespoke HR Case Management system to better support its customers, provided by Eclipse Legal Systems, the UK's leading legal software provider.

Working with customers across a range of sectors, from public and private businesses, through to not-for-profit organisations, the team at hr inspire offers reassuring, practical and expert advice in HR and Employment practices, recruitment and management training. The firm is passionate about building lasting partnerships with its customers and prides itself on its ability to enable customers to develop and grow their businesses.

hr inspire has chosen to replace its current systems with the Proclaim Case Management Software solution to provide a consolidated and efficient services for its customers and team of HR consultants.

Due to the specific nature of work carried out by hr inspire, Eclipse will work in conjunction with the team to configure a bespoke HR Management system and will conduct a phased roll-out. As a result, the team will benefit from Proclaim's market-leading range of toolsets, suitably customised to hr inspire's work and the HR industry practice, ensuring matters are being driven forward in a cost-effective and personalised manner.

To further complement the system, hr inspire is implementing Eclipse's Task Server 'robot' tool, which will minimise manual processes and automate as much of the workflow as possible.

Sandra McLellan, hr inspire's Director, comments:

"Due to the nature of our business, not only do we need a dynamic HR Management system, but also a provider that can meet our specific business prerequisites and integrate a powerful solution. Eclipse and Proclaim are exactly that, and will provide us with a fluid, cost-effective and time-effective way of working, enabling us to enhance our expert and dedicated approach to client service."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

hr inspire

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

For further information, please contact craig.hogg@eclipselegal.co.uk or darren.gower@eclipselegal.co.uk.

Alternatively, call +44-(0)-1274-704100 or visit www.eclipselegal.co.uk

If you're looking for reassuring, practical and expert advice in HR Outsource Services and Consultancy Support, Training and Recruitment, you can contact hr inspire by email support@hr-inspire.com or call +44-(0)-1296-325-720 or visit www.hrinspire.co.uk