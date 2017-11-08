

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX), is making a firm purchase of 30 ATR 72-600F aircraft with options to purchase up to 20 additional ATR 72-600Fs. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected in 2020, with subsequent deliveries of about six aircraft per year over a five year period.



'The purchase of new, more advanced feeder aircraft like the ATR 72-600F is the next step in our very successful fleet modernization strategy, which has helped us greatly improve our fuel efficiency and fleet reliability in recent years,' said David L. Cunningham, president and CEO, FedEx Express.



The ATR 72-600F is equipped with reinforced floor panels and will support both bulk cargo and Unit Load Device (ULD) configurations. The aircraft has a bulk capacity of 2,630 cubic feet (74.6 cubic meters). When in ULD mode, it can accommodate up to seven LD3 containers, or five 88' x 108' pallets, or nine 88' x 62' pallets.



