The Garage Powered By PrestoneAnd GO Return To The Los Angeles Auto ShowAnd Automobility LA' This December

Celebrity Cars, Aftermarket Accessories and Custom Vehicles to be Displayed in The Garage

GO to Include New 3,000 Square Foot Outdoor Demo Area for Guests to Check Out Electric Bikes, Scooters and Personal Mobility Devices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA' are excited to announce the return of The Garage, powered by Prestone and GO. In its second year, The Garage, a unique destination in lower South Hall, will feature one-of-a-kind vehicles, the hottest aftermarket parts and accessories, customized rides and more. GO, located in the South Hall Atrium and the breezeway, will once again be a favorite of smart mobility fans interested in scooters, kickboards and electric bikes.

The Garage will feature more than 30 exhibitors across a 160,000-square foot area, conveniently located beneath the South Hall of the Convention Center. AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show attendees can visit The Garage to watch demos of aftermarket products, purchase branded merchandise and check out custom vehicles. The Garage will feature a car wrap demo from Al & Ed's Autosound, customizable license plate frames for purchase from Custom Engraving Company and the Girls' Pit Stop with auto maintenance workshops catering to women from YouTube star Jessicann.

Prestone, celebrating its 90-year anniversary, will be displaying more than 25 vehicles including its 1971 De Tomaso Pantera, built by the Ringbrothers; a custom 1966 Chevrolet C/10 Street Truck dubbed "Unruly;" and its most recent reveal, a custom 1972 AMC Javelin, also built by the Ringbrothers. Prestone will also feature the top cars from its uniquely diverse 90th Anniversary Rally preceding the LA Auto Show.

Alongside Prestone, brands exhibiting in The Garage this year include the following:

AirWolf 3D: Check out "The World's Most 3D-Printed Hellcat," a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat loaded with custom parts 3D-printed on AirWolf 3D printers.

Ivan Tampi Customs: The self-taught automotive designer will be displaying his customized Corvette kits, including his latest design, the XIK Widebody Kit for the C7 Corvette Stingray.

K1 Speed: The nation's premiere kart racing company will have their signature go-karts on display for photo opportunities, in addition to a spin-the-wheel prize giveaway.

Yamaha: The iconic manufacturer will display water crafts, e-bikes, ATVs, 4x4, motorcycles and helicopter drones, in addition to partnering with the music division to feature a Disklavier piano, amps, guitars and musical performances by a garage band.

"Every year, fans of the show look forward to seeing the displays and exhibits taking place in The Garage and Go, because both destinations encompass what Los Angeles is all about - our love of cool and unique cars (old and new) and our appreciation for the alternative transportation lifestyle," said LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA President, Lisa Kaz. "The array of custom cars and aftermarket accessories intermixed with inventions and products are a true representation of the diverse future of mobility."

Featured inside GO will be leading personal mobility companies including Phantom Bikes, Propella Electric Bikes, and 2016 Top Ten company, URB-E. New this year, GO will also utilize the 3,000 square-foot outdoor space in the breezeway behind West Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center as an additional demo space for attendees to test the different products themselves. Attendees will have the opportunity to try products from:

Micro-Kickboard: The Swiss company, Micro-Mobility, manufactures scooters, kickboards and other personal mobility products for all ages.

Phantom Bikes: Headquartered in San Diego , the company designs and builds motorized bicycles, both gas-powered and electric, with the power to take riders anywhere.

, the company designs and builds motorized bicycles, both gas-powered and electric, with the power to take riders anywhere. Propella Electric Bikes: Electric bikes designed and developed with the look and feel of a traditional bike, that's simple to use, reliable and affordable.

Razor USA: The American company was founded in 2000 with the introduction of its now legendary kick scooter, now is a designer and manufacturer of personal transporters and other electric rideables around the world.

URB-E: Founded in 2013, a leader in foldable electric scooters and e-vehicles developed for the urban future.

The Garage and GO will be available for media and industry professionals to discover during AutoMobility LA, and open to the general public at the LA Auto Show.

For more information about The Garage, GO and other experiences happening at this year's AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show, please visit Automobilityla.com and LAAutoShow.com.

