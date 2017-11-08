Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Pea Protein Increasing Worldwide

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global pea protein processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, pea protein processing equipment is segmented based on the fractionation method as dry fractionation and wet fractionation.
One trend in the market is expansions of pea protein processing plants. The demand for pea protein has been increasing worldwide due to the various benefits it provides over other proteins. To leverage on the increasing demand, some of the pea protein processing companies have also started expanding their production capacities to increase their market share and to reach out to new customers, thereby meeting the increasing demand for pea protein.
According to the report, one driver in the market is health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein. Pea protein contains a large amount of amino acids such as glutamine and the branched chain amino acids (BCAA) such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine. Pea protein also provides good digestibility. BCAA helps keep the human body in a muscle-building state, mainly by increasing stamina and energizing workouts. BCAA also helps in reducing fat. Pea protein is a good source of nutrition for children and the elderly. It contains lysine, which helps in lowering cholesterol. Lysine absorbs calcium and helps in building bones, skin, and tendons.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is concerns about side effects of pea protein. Pea protein is usually considered to be low allergenic unlike other proteins. However, the consumption of pea protein may cause a few side effects, which is a concern for some consumers. The side effects are usually due to overconsumption of protein over a short period of time. The side effects are caused due to the adverse reaction of the immune system to some specific protein that is present in peas. Overconsumption of pea protein may also lead to various complications such as wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, nausea, throat irritation, and others.
Key vendors
- ANDRITZ
- Bhler
- GEA Group
- SATAKE
Other prominent vendors
- AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY
- ALFA LAVAL
- Alvan Blanch
- ARVOS Group
- Flottweg
- Hosokawa Micron Group
- JK Machinery
- Prater
- Rauscher Engineering
- Sturtevant
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Segmentation by fractionation method
- Segmentation by geography
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by fractionation method
- Market overview
- Pea protein processing equipment for wet fractionation method
- Pea protein processing equipment market for dry fractionation method
- Comparative analysis of fractionation methods
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Market overview
- Pea protein processing equipment market in Americas
- Pea protein processing equipment market in EMEA
- Pea protein processing equipment market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Expansions of pea protein processing plants
- Increasing vendor focus on industry standards-compliant equipment
- Rising vendor focus on reducing energy and power consumption
- Growing preference for veganism
PART 11: Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- ANDRITZ
- Bhler
- GEA Group
- SATAKE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g68qbc/global_pea
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716