Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Pea Protein Increasing Worldwide

The global pea protein processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, pea protein processing equipment is segmented based on the fractionation method as dry fractionation and wet fractionation.

One trend in the market is expansions of pea protein processing plants. The demand for pea protein has been increasing worldwide due to the various benefits it provides over other proteins. To leverage on the increasing demand, some of the pea protein processing companies have also started expanding their production capacities to increase their market share and to reach out to new customers, thereby meeting the increasing demand for pea protein.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein. Pea protein contains a large amount of amino acids such as glutamine and the branched chain amino acids (BCAA) such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine. Pea protein also provides good digestibility. BCAA helps keep the human body in a muscle-building state, mainly by increasing stamina and energizing workouts. BCAA also helps in reducing fat. Pea protein is a good source of nutrition for children and the elderly. It contains lysine, which helps in lowering cholesterol. Lysine absorbs calcium and helps in building bones, skin, and tendons.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is concerns about side effects of pea protein. Pea protein is usually considered to be low allergenic unlike other proteins. However, the consumption of pea protein may cause a few side effects, which is a concern for some consumers. The side effects are usually due to overconsumption of protein over a short period of time. The side effects are caused due to the adverse reaction of the immune system to some specific protein that is present in peas. Overconsumption of pea protein may also lead to various complications such as wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, nausea, throat irritation, and others.

Key vendors

ANDRITZ

Bhler

GEA Group

SATAKE

Other prominent vendors

AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY

ALFA LAVAL

Alvan Blanch

ARVOS Group

Flottweg

Hosokawa Micron Group

JK Machinery

Prater

Rauscher Engineering

Sturtevant

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Segmentation by fractionation method

Segmentation by geography

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by fractionation method

Market overview

Pea protein processing equipment for wet fractionation method

Pea protein processing equipment market for dry fractionation method

Comparative analysis of fractionation methods

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Pea protein processing equipment market in Americas

Pea protein processing equipment market in EMEA

Pea protein processing equipment market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Expansions of pea protein processing plants

Increasing vendor focus on industry standards-compliant equipment

Rising vendor focus on reducing energy and power consumption

Growing preference for veganism

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

ANDRITZ

Bhler

GEA Group

SATAKE



