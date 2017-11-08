

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters of Virginia created history in US politics Tuesday by electing the first openly transgender person to a state legislature in the country.



Democratic Party's Danica Roem defeated incumbent Bob Marshall of the Virginia House of Delegates, who described himself earlier this year as Virginia's 'chief homophobe'.



The Democratic nominee for Virginia House of Delegates-District 13 championed gay, transgender and immigrant rights during her campaign, but the race mostly focused on the state's transport infrastructure.



Roem is ending the monopoly of Bob Marshall, who has been a House Delegate of the 13th District for the past 25 years.



The veteran Republican, who had advocated for a bill restricting which bathrooms transgender people could use, co-sponsored a 2006 Virginia constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.



Roem, who lost her father when she was three years old, majored in journalism from St. Bonaventure University in New York. She worked as reporter for the Gainesville Times and the Hotline before becoming the news editor of the Montgomery County Sentinel in Maryland.



The 32-year old award winning journalist and step-mom is also a metal vocalist.



Since declaring her candidacy, Roem received endorsements from the Victory Fund, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, the Human Rights Campaign, and former Vice President Joe Biden.



Besides Roem, dozens of LGBTQ candidates won the state elections this time.



They include Jenny Durkan, who will become the first openly lesbian mayor of Seattle; Andrea Jenkins, who was elected to the Minneapolis City Council; and Dean Dafis, the first LGBTQ elected official in Maplewood Township Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX