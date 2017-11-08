The 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 (organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.), which was held for ten days from October 27 (Friday) through November 5 (Sunday) at Tokyo Big Sight in Ariake, Koto-ku, closed November 5 at 18:00 on a successful note. We would like to thank everyone who joined us this year to make the event successful.

Under its "BEYOND THE MOTOR" theme, the show saw participation from 153 companies and organizations and included all 15 brands of Japan's 14 automobile manufacturers as well as 19 brands of 13 foreign manufacturers, with a total of 380 vehicles displayed, including numerous world and Japan premieres. Exhibitors of parts, machinery and tools also showcased the latest in technology and services. The TOKYO CONNECTED LAB 2017 special exhibit, incorporating three separate, interactive programs and advanced technologies transcending the scope of the automobile industry, was well attended. Participation was also high in other show activities such as the test-drive/ride programs that were held in the Tokyo Waterfront City area.

Show visitors totalled 771,200; Female tally 24%; Significant increase in the 15-39 age group



This year's Tokyo Motor Show welcomed a total of 771,200 visitors from around the world. This was a slight decrease from the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in 2015 (812,500), owing mainly to the typhoon that swept across Japan over the first weekend the show was open to the public. With the return of fine weather, however, November 2 saw the highest daily attendance since the show moved to the Tokyo Big Sight venue in 2011. Preliminary results from a survey conducted on site during the event show that by gender, 75.9% of all visitors (82.3% in 2015) were male and 24.1% (17.7%) were female; by age group, 7.1% (4.2% in 2015) were 15-19 years old, 20.6% (18.0%) were in their 20s, and 23.6% (20.0%) were in their 30s. Overall, approximately 1 in 4 attendees were female, and 51.3% (42.2% in 2015) of visitors were between 15 and 39 years old, marking a large increase in female and younger attendees.

Future mobility will connect drivers, vehicles, and road and communication infrastructure. This special exhibit included three programs of interactive participation and discussion. In the immersive "THE FUTURE" program, visitors experienced mobility in a Tokyo of the future inside a giant dome in which were projected the results of their 28,000 responses to a questionnaire, available on the show's official app, on the values they desired for future mobility. A summary of those responses will be released at a later date.

5,000 participants enjoyed a wider range of test-drive/ride programs



The test-drive/ride programs were conducted in the Tokyo Motor Show venue's neighboring Tokyo Waterfront City area (at the Center Promenade, Odaiba Special Event venue, and MEGA WEB Ride-One site). A greatly expanded, more diverse range of test-drives/rides than ever before was on offer, including drives/rides on passenger cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles as well as on personal mobility transport and vehicles featuring next-generation technologies. A total of 5,000 visitors enjoyed these programs.

Looking ahead to 2018, 2019 and beyond



Various initiatives, including questionnaires completed on site by visitors to this year's show, will be used to make the next Tokyo Motor Show an even more attractive technology-driven show in the lead-up to 2020, when the world's attention will be focused on Japan! The 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 will be held in the autumn of 2019 primarily at the Tokyo Big Sight venue, but will be expanded to include other venues in, for example, the nearby Tokyo Waterfront City. Meanwhile, a special event being planned for autumn 2018 will appeal to the public in general in addition to car and motorcycle fans. We hope there will be high anticipation for both events.

The adventure of mobility's future evolution is just beginning, and the Tokyo Motor Show will evolve along with it.

