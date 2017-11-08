The "Azilect" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Azilect (Teva) is a pure isomer of rasagiline and is the most recent selective irreversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor to enter the market. Azilect prolongs the activity of dopamine in the brain to restore a measure of normal locomotion, gait, and coordination. Rasagiline is believed to be five to 10 times more potent at inhibiting the monoamine oxidase B enzyme than selegiline. In contrast to selegiline, Azilect has a cleaner side-effect profile as it does not metabolize into amphetamine derivatives.

Analyst Outlook

Sales for Teva's monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitor Azilect (rasagiline) continue to build momentum, with approvals across all Parkinson's disease severities. Although the much-touted neuroprotective indication for Azilect was rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012, line and geographic expansions will propel the drug towards market leadership until genericization and pipeline candidates such as Newron Pharmaceuticals' Xadago (safinamide) begin to erode Azilect's patient share. Teva has noted that the 11% increase in global revenues of Azilect to $549m in 2014 was due to increased prices and demand for the drug in the US and EU.

