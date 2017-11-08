While the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies enjoyed a warm Wednesday morning, Ethereum was stuck out in the cold.
In fact, today's Ethereum news is probably the worst news since its historically bad fork last summer. Here's what happened…
A random developer discovered that popular ETH wallets from Parity Technologies have a gap in their coding. That gap creates a security risk that hackers could exploit to steal ETH tokens. It's like leaving the vault door in a bank slightly ajar.
Luckily, the money was not stolen.
However, something almost as bad happened. The random developer who discovered the gap "accidentally" froze up to $150.0.
