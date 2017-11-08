DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Expandable Polystyrene (EPS): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world expandable polystyrene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for expandable polystyrene.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of expandable polystyrene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing expandable polystyrene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on expandable polystyrene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of expandable polystyrene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Expandable polystyrene mark



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World expandable polystyrene capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World expandable polystyrene production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Expandable polystyrene consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Expandable polystyrene global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Expandable polystyrene prices in the world market



4. EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Expandable polystyrene European market analysis

Countries covered:

- Austria

- Belgium

- Croatia

- Czech Republic

- Denmark

- Finland

- France

- Germany

- Greece

- Hungary

- Italy

- Netherlands

- Norway

- Poland

- Romania

- Russia

- Spain

- Sweden

- Ukraine

- United Kingdom



4.2. Expandable polystyrene Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Kazakhstan

- Malaysia

- Pakistan

- South Korea

- Taiwan

- Thailand

- Vietnam



4.3. Expandable polystyrene North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- Canada

- USA



4.4. Expandable polystyrene Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Argentina

- Bahamas

- Brazil

- Chile

- Colombia

- Mexico



4.5. Expandable polystyrene Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

- Iran

- Israel

- Turkey



5. EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Expandable polystyrene capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Expandable polystyrene consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Expandable polystyrene market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. EXPANDABLE POLYSTYRENE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/52c3s2/expandable





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716