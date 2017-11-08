EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 07 November 2017 was 333.6p including estimated current period revenue and 328.6p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 44,787,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 19,721,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







08 November 2017



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58