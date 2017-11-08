

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disapproval of President Donald Trump's job performance contributed to Democratic victories in gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, according to surveys of voters in the states.



An exit poll of Virginia voters found that 57 percent disapprove of Trump's job performance compared to just 40 percent that approve.



Among voters that disapprove of Trump, Democrat Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie by 87 percent to 11 percent.



Northam had even stronger support among the 47 percent of Virginia voters that strongly disapprove of Trump, winning 95 percent of that group.



Thirty-four percent of Virginia voters said they were voting to express opposition to Trump, while 17 percent said they were expressing support for the president. Forty-seven percent said Trump was not a factor in their vote.



Following the election, Trump sought to distance himself from Gillespie in a post on Twitter despite previously endorsing the former chairman of the Republican National Committee.



'Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,' Trump tweeted. 'Don't forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!'



The poll showed Trump with even worse approval numbers in New Jersey, where Democrat Phil Murphy defeated Republican Kim Guadagno in the governor's race.



Sixty-three percent of New Jersey voters said they disapprove Trump's job performance compared to only 36 percent that approve.



The exit poll found that 28 percent of voters were voting to express opposition to Trump compared to just 11 percent that were voting to express support for the president.



The results of the polls may raise concerns among Republican lawmakers up for re-election in 2018 as the GOP seeks to maintain control of both the House and Senate.



