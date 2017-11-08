TuffyPacks, LLC: Tuffy Packs, LLC Launches "Youth Sized" Ballistic Protection Inserts for School Backpacks as a Defense Against Active Shooter Incidents

Bulletproof Your Backpack, Briefcase, or Laptop Bag with a Lightweight Removable Ballistic Panel

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / TuffyPacks, LLC announced today that the company has added a "Youth Size" to its Ballistic Shield® line of bulletproof panels. The new ballistic panel is 12 x 16" and is designed for smaller backpacks. The new panel weighs only 18 ounces and is flexible, lightweight, and removable.

Tuffy Packs ballistic shields will protect the user against most all handgun and semi-automatic rounds up to and including 44 Magnums, Semi Jacketed Hollow Point (SJHP) bullets, and against 9mm full-metal jacketed bullets up to (124 gr.) impacting at a velocity 1,400 ft/s or less.

CEO, Steve Naremore, stated, "Our ballistic shields are large enough to protect your vital organs similar the vests worn by police officers. We offer 12" x 18" of protection in our most popular panel. That's over 200sq. inches of defense."

"Every Tuffy Ballistic Shield includes instructions on how to use the panel in the event of an active shooter incident. Our 'Parents Guide' is especially helpful in addressing the reason why Mom and Dad put the panel in the school backpack, as well as how to teach kids to use the backpack should the need arise," added Naremore.

Additionally, each panel includes a copy of our independent ballistic lab test results which shows our products exceed the requirements recommended by the National Institute of Justice.

The ballistic inserts are available in the three following sizes:

12x18" rounded top panel fits 90% of all commercially available backpacks.

12x16" rounded panel for smaller youth size backpacks. (NEW SIZE)

11x14" rectangular panel suggested for a laptop case or briefcase.

Retail pricing is $109.00 to $149.00.

TuffyPacks UD bulletproof shields are constructed from a high performance polyethylene fiber that is sewn into a fabric. Polyethylene is a thermoplastic material, in which the fibers are not woven but lie parallel to each other, thus minimal weight is needed for protection. The largest panel weighs only 22 ounces.

We are able to create ultra-thin, lightweight, flexible and concealable shields that can be used in backpacks, briefcases or other personal carry items. By layering our ballistic material we are able to achieve various levels of threat protection. A durable washable outer nylon sleeve is then sewn over the material to complete the panel.

The products are also travel-friendly (airport x-ray), which makes them popular for business travelers.

Tuffy Pack ballistic shields are sold by select firearms dealers and on Amazon or direct to the consumer at www.TuffyPacks.com.

A video demonstration of the panel being shot by law enforcement in an indoor range is available on the website.



To view the video, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Orrak-sgu8A

About Tuffy Packs, LLC

TuffyPacks manufactures global defensive solutions to the ever increasing problem of active shooter incidents that are occurring at an alarming rate. The company manufactures a line custom inserts that provide a level of personal protection from ballistic threats similar to what law enforcement officers wear daily as bullet proof vests. The Tuffy Pack, LLC Ballistic Shields® conform to Level IIIA threat requirements. The ballistic shields when inserted into backpacks, briefcases or computer bags will provide the highest level of protection currently available as lightweight concealable body armor. Backpacks with ballistic protection weigh only 16 - 24 ounces more than a non-protected pack (based on the pack size). Additionally, the ballistic shields are removable when the user desires to use the pack in a low or non-threat environment.

CONTACT:

TuffyPacks, LLC

Houston, TX

Steve Naremore, CEO

832-643-7071

Product Images:

SOURCE: TuffyPacks, LLC