Series troubleshooting: Bypass diodes fail regularly, either because they do not have a high enough power rating or because they are overloaded due to nearby lightning strikes. With the following hypothetical, but realistic case pv magazine starts a series which aims to make the estimation of troubleshooting efforts more concrete and to stimulate a discussion on todays troubleshooting efficiency.

This hypothetical case is realistic and shows how O&M service provider Enovos would respond.

The plant: a 5 MW ground-mounted plant, commissioned in 2011. The modules are oriented toward the south at a 30 degree angle. The system uses a central inverter and has string-level monitoring. The performance ratio of the system is calculated via a solar radiation sensor.

The monitoring system reports: In many of the strings there are negative deviations to current compared with other strings that have a similar number of connected modules, angle of inclination, and alignment. The performance ratio of the plant is lower than in the same month of the previous year on days with comparable solar radiation. The monitoring software reports a fault. A closer look at the yield curves on days with high levels of solar irradiance reveals occasional kinks in the curves; that is, sudden drops of string current that do not rise again.

