

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Uber is planning to launch flying cars by 2020 in Los Angeles. The transportation technology company has reached a strategic agreement with NASA to trial an innovative traffic control system.



Jeff Holden, chief product office of Uber while speaking at the global Web Summit in Lisbon said, 'the fares will be so low, and it will actually be cheaper to fly with Uber than own your own car.'



The electric aircraft by name 'Uber Elevate' will be tested in Dallas as well as Dubai. The aircraft will use a vertical take off and landing system. The aircraft will be able to fly at a speed of 150 kilometer per hour and could cover two-hour drive distance in 15 minutes.



A year ago, Uber has revealed its plans for ride-sharing aircraft. There are a lot of hurdles to make it a reality. Uber has been successful in partnering with aircraft manufactures, real estate firms and regulators to make its dream true.



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stated, 'LA is the perfect testing ground for this new technology, and I look forward to seeing it grow in the coming years.'



