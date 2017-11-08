TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- The Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) will be joined by the Ontario Association of Food Banks (OAFB) and Gay Lea Foods at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair on Thursday, November 9 at 9:30 a.m. to announce a significant donation and partnership to ensure continued, affordable access to milk and milk products for Ontarians in need.

Date: November 9, 2017 Time: 9:30 a.m. Location: Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Exhibition Place, Toronto, Ontario Dairy Farmers of Ontario Booth Lower East Annex, Enter from Heritage Court

The following individuals will be available for interviews about the partnership:

-- Graham Lloyd, General Manager and CEO, Dairy Famers of Ontario -- Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director, Ontario Association of Food Banks -- Steve Dolson, Gay Lea Co-operative Chair

Arrangements can also be made to speak with a dairy farmer, along with additional photo opportunities related to milk and live cow milking. Please request in advance.

