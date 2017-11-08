Metsä Wood Expands the KertoLVL Product Range

WASHINGTON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Metsä Wood is launching the innovative L-panel as part of the LVL product range. L-panel is suitable for a wide variety of applications, from wall and ceiling panels, to door blanks and window frames. It is easily customized and further expands the possibilities of Metsä Wood's element partners to build competitive wooden structures.

Designed with light and non-load-bearing applications in mind, Metsä Wood's new L-panels are up to 10 per cent lighter than the rest of the KertoLVL products, while still delivering exceptional dimensional stability. L-panel has great insulating properties, with an improved thermal conductivity value up to 10 per cent better than that of standard KertoLVL.

Customized and competitive construction solutions

KertoLVL L-panels can be cut to custom dimensions, minimising waste and material costs. Featuring good bending strength, stiffness and a high strength-to-weight ratio, L-panel is suitable for a wide variety of applications, from wall and ceiling panels to door blanks and window frames.

"Building with KertoLVL is fast, light and green," says Henrik Söderström, SVP, Sales at Metsä Wood. "The lightness of the L-panel enables innovative ways to build."

Read more about KertoLVL L-panel.

Metsä Wood introduced Open Source Wood Initiative.

Metsä Wood is calling on all architects and engineers to share their innovations in wood construction. The objective is to share knowledge about prefabricated elements and grow the use of wood in construction. Metsä is now sharing its own innovations and offering EUR 30,000 in prize money during 2017 to exceptional designs. Read more at opensourcewood.com

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Henni Rousu, Communications Manager, Metsä Wood,

tel. +358-40-554-8388, henni.rousu@metsagroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/metsa-wood/r/metsa-wood-expands-the-kerto--lvl-product-range,c2385825

The following files are available for download: