Is your Pizza hot enough; is your Chardonnay sufficiently chilled?

Leman Micro Devices (LMD), the developer of regulated consumer healthcare products that is backed by major players within the mobile device industry, has found that some potential customers see uses for its V-Sensor health sensor and app beyond their original purpose. The V-Sensor is the only smartphone-integrated solution that measures blood pressure and other vital signs including temperature with medical accuracy. However, no current smartphone can measure the temperature outside the phone, and, humans being the inventive beings that they are, some smartphone makers reckon that soon we will be using V-Sensor-enabled mobiles to check many things, including whether our pizza is hot enough or our chardonnay is sufficiently chilled.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006080/en/

LMD Highlights New Temperature Measurement Applications for V-Sensor-Enabled Smartphones (Photo: Business Wire)

V-Sensor uses the established Riva-Rocci technique to measure blood pressure, but instead of using a cuff on the arm, the user simply presses their index finger against LMD's V-Sensor, which is built into the smartphone. The V-Sensor app ensures the correct pressure is applied and gives an accurate reading in under 60 seconds, without needing any additional accessories or equipment. A thermopile is also built into the V-Sensor module to measure body temperature or the temperature of food, wine or anything else.

Comments Mark-Eric Jones, Founder CEO of LMD: "The smartphone is fast-coming the ubiquitous tool that we all carry, like a modern-day Swiss Army Penknife. Your phone can now take pictures, play music, receive directions, order goods and services and pay for them…some people even still use it to talk to other people. Our V -Sensor extends the smartphone's capabilities by providing medically-accurate data. However, some people who we've shown it to are very excited by the temperature-measuring capability. We have already seen how the smartphone has replaced for most people a camera and, more recently, their satnav systems. Heating systems are already controlled remotely by app. The addition of accurate temperature measurement could see the V-Sensor-enabled smartphone take over other as-yet-unforeseen applications which currently require a dedicated instrument."

About Leman Micro Devices

Founded in 2010, Leman Micro Devices (LMD) is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the heart of the "Health Valley" and close to EPFL University and major phone sensor companies. Funded by Business Angels, Venture Capital, and two major players in the smartphone sector, the ISO 13485 certified company's first product is a unique sensor and software combination that measures blood pressure and other vital signs to medical accuracy using a smartphone. LMD's V-Sensor health sensor and app is expected to garner international regulatory body approval this year.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006080/en/

Contacts:

For information please contact:

Leman Micro Devices

Mark-Eric Jones

CEO

mej@leman-micro.com

www.leman-micro.com

or

BWW Communications (Worldwide Agency)

Anna Johnston

Account Director

anna.johnston@bwwcomms.com

+44 1491 636393 (office)

+44 7493 866478 (mobile)

www.bwwcomms.com