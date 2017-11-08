Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") has received further results from the Company's recent drill program on the Jackpot zinc property, part of the Company's Kootenay Arc project in southern B.C., showing high grade zinc mineralization from the Jackpot East zone, as well as a further broad interval of low grade mineralization at the Lerwick zone.

Key Highlights

8.5 m grading 6.66% zinc , 0.7% lead and 6.51 g/t silver (Jackpot East Zone);

, 0.7% lead and 6.51 g/t silver (Jackpot East Zone); Multiple mineralized horizons with >6% zinc (Jackpot East Zone);

(Jackpot East Zone); 36.3 m grading 1.48% zinc (Lerwick Zone); and

Results from only four holes received to date, results pending for the remaining 5 drill holes on the Jackpot property.

Nine holes, totalling 1,397 m, were drilled on the Jackpot property as part of Margaux's 2017 drill program. Drilling was within a 500 x 1,000 m area, to test the Jackpot Main, Lerwick and Jackpot East zones. Results have been previously released for the 1st and 2nd drill holes from the 2017 program (see Company news release October 25, 2017 for further detail).

The results from the 3rd and 4th drill holes have been received (as highlighted below and on the attached map) and show high grade zinc mineralization from the Jackpot East zone, as well as a further broad interval of low grade mineralization at the Lerwick zone. Results from the remaining five drill holes are pending.

Tyler Rice, President and CEO for Margaux stated, "The soaring zinc prices and demand continue to create an opportunity in this market for Margaux and we are encouraged by the continued favourable results from the Jackpot property, which shows great potential for both high-grade and large tonnage, lower grade zinc mineralization."