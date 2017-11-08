NEW YORK, 2017-11-08 16:46 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor, the leader in organic marketing technology, today announced a global partnership with Dragon Metrics, the first and best SEO platform to offer comprehensive tools for Asia.



Global marketers can now leverage Dragon Metrics' superior APAC search data and on demand Baidu research database within Conductor's enterprise organic marketing platform. This first of a kind integration goes beyond the Baidu keyword ranking data that traditional search platforms have today to add depth and context for a globally holistic search strategy. It also offers data fidelity only Dragon Metrics can provide across all major search engines in Asia, which was a driving force for the partnership.



"Dragon Metrics has built the best and most complete search data set for the Asia market. What they have done is very difficult, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with them and turn this data into incredible insight for our customers," said Seth Besmertnik, Conductor's Founder and CEO. "We look to solve our customer's problems anyway we can, and we strongly believe this is a one plus one equals a lot more than two scenario."



Thanks to this exclusive partnership, Conductor customers will have access to the following capabilities:



· Baidu Research Database: Enter any domain to instantly receive insights including individual keyword rankings, search volumes, competitors, and high-level domain data from Baidu.



· Related Keyword Queries for Baidu: Get insights into trends and topics that your customers are searching for in Baidu, so you can create the most relevant content.



· Keyword Monitoring on Major Search Engines in Asia: Baidu Desktop, Baidu Mobile, Naver, Daum, Sogou, and 360 Search. Keyword Search Volumes for Baidu: Discover the number of monthly searches for any term on Baidu.



The partnership with Dragon Metrics further illustrates Conductor's dedication to a robust partner ecosystem that benefits the global marketer. Conductor partners with best-in-class technology providers to deliver centralized performance insights and industry-leading innovations at a depth and scale previously unseen in the market.



"Of all the data sets Dragon Metrics compiles, our APAC data is truly the most unique. We couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to provide Conductor's world-class customers with the best data out there for Asia. Conductor chooses only the best partners in each respective field, and we're honored to be a part of the ecosystem," said Simon Lesser founder and CEO of Dragon Metrics.



About Conductor Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing company. Our content intelligence platform, Conductor Searchlight, generates customer intent insights that lead to compelling content, increased traffic, and higher organic marketing ROI. Conductor's technology enables marketers to understand their prospective customers' intent by revealing the trends and topics they are searching for at every phase of purchase process. Customizable dashboards and workflows guide marketers through the content creation process, empowering them to continuously measure, refine, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their SEO and content marketing efforts. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include global brands like Citibank and SAP, emerging leaders like Birchbox and JustFab, and leading agencies like iProspect and Acronym. Conductor was ranked #38 by Inc. Magazine in its Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in America for six years running.



About Dragon Metrics Dragon Metrics is an all-in-one SEO software platform helping agencies, enterprise, and small businesses rank higher in organic search. The Dragon Metrics platform offers a full suite of tools to track rankings, analyze competitors, find and fix onsite optimization issues, find link building opportunities, perform keyword research, and automate the reporting process reporting with customizable white-labeled reports.



Dragon Metrics offers deep insights and analysis for 10 search engines in over 200 countries and languages, making Dragon Metrics a truly global SEO platform.



Customers like Microsoft, Expedia, and Airbnb use Dragon Metrics to increase the SEO visibility of global properties.



Contact: Laura Roth Conductor lroth@conductor.com 212-542-5156