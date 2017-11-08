Free From Fellows' Brand Gaining Momentum in the UK and Beyond

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New kid on the block Free From Fellows' is the latest creation from Bravura Foods - a colourful fun line up of six products: Gummy Bears, Cola Bottles Midget Gems and new additions - Pear Drops, Rhubarb & Custard and Cola/ Strawberry lollipops. Every line is sugar free and certified by the Sugarwise organisation. All products are gluten free, gelatine free and certified by the vegan and vegetarian societies making this pretty much a "suitable for all range".

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/599952/Bravura_Foods_Free_From_Fellows.jpg )

Holland and Barrett launched with 100g Gummy Bears, Cola Bottles & Midget Gems back in March this year. The products were listed in 360 stores and this was shortly increased to 780 stores in August as the products continued to perform well. Sainsbury's have also listed the Gummy Bears, Cola Bottles, Midget Gems, Pear Drops and Rhubarb and custard (all 70g bags) which launched live in 330 stores at the start of November. Other retailers that have stocked the products include Wholefoods, Grapetree and Planet Organic as well as approximately 400 independent health food stores in the UK.

Director at Bravura Foods Lisa Gawthorne comments, "We have been innovating in sugar free confectionery behind the scenes for a while now but we really wanted to focus on being able to offer more -as there are many products out there that are sugar free or gluten free but not gelatine free or vice versa and we wanted to fill that gap and offer something to the market that is has universal acceptance as well as something that tastes amazing."

Karl Morris, Director at Bravura Foods adds "We have brought about some much needed category innovation and we really do feel the time is right for the brand as consumers are now more accepting than ever of sugar free products as Mintel states 41% of parents of under 16's agree that artificially sweetened sweets are suitable for kids. "Coupled with that, we have been tracking the growth of the free from sector as we operate in this area with other brands and free from products are now bought by 78% of consumers so we wanted to encapsulate all angles as well as making it suitable for anyone wishing to avoid gelatine. The brand is also now being exported to Iceland, Sweden, Australia and Slovenia."

For more information call +44-0203-086-8676, enquiries@bravurafoods.com

http://www.bravurafoods.com