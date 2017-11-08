Global Fibre Report 2017: Players's Strategies, Network Rollout & Fibre Monetisation Strategies

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Monetising Fibre - Competitive Pressure Pushing Operators to Monetise Fibre Beyond Their Core Business" report

This report delivers a detailed snapshot of the strategies that operators around the globe - USA, Europe, Asia - are using to monetise their fibre networks.

What marketing strategies and business models have operators developed to earn a return on their investments in FTTH networks?

What quality of service options (speed, latency, data allowances) can be monetised?

What are the most winning pricing scenarios?

What are the challenges involved in selling bundles? Is premium content a vital ingredient? Is it an effective tool for upselling?

What are the medium-term scenarios for monetising fibre, with a view to upcoming 5G rollouts?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Financing the network: strategic choices

1.2 Monetising quality of service

1.2.1 Adjusting pricing policies

1.2.2 Cross-selling and upselling



2 Methodology and definitions

2.1 General methodology

2.2 Definitions



3 Network rollout strategies

3.1 Ultrafast broadband technologies

3.1.1 Fixed UFB

3.1.2 Mobile UFB

3.2 Operators' technological choices

3.3 Coverage and subscribers: state of the art



4 Fibre monetisation strategies

4.1 Monetising quality of service

4.1.1 Monetising faster connections

4.1.2 Monetising symmetrical connections

4.1.3 Monetising low latency

4.1.4 Monetising higher data caps

4.1.5 Monetising enhanced connectivity using a B2B2C model

4.2 Adjusting pricing policies

4.2.1 Pricing strategies

4.2.2 Pricing scenarios for monetising fibre

4.3 Cross-selling

4.3.1 Monetising fixed calling

4.3.2 Mobile services

4.3.3 Content strategy

4.4 Monetising fibre with a view to 5G

4.4.1 Background

4.4.2 Increasing wireless speeds



5 Player strategies, in detail



AT&T

BT

China Mobile Tie Tong

China Telecom

Comcast

Deutsche Telekom

Korean Telecom

NTT

Orange France

Singapore Republic

Swisscom

Telefnica

Telstra

Verizon

Vodafone Deutschland

