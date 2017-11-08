Global Fibre Report 2017: Players's Strategies, Network Rollout & Fibre Monetisation Strategies

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Monetising Fibre - Competitive Pressure Pushing Operators to Monetise Fibre Beyond Their Core Business" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report delivers a detailed snapshot of the strategies that operators around the globe - USA, Europe, Asia - are using to monetise their fibre networks.
- What marketing strategies and business models have operators developed to earn a return on their investments in FTTH networks?
- What quality of service options (speed, latency, data allowances) can be monetised?
- What are the most winning pricing scenarios?
- What are the challenges involved in selling bundles? Is premium content a vital ingredient? Is it an effective tool for upselling?
- What are the medium-term scenarios for monetising fibre, with a view to upcoming 5G rollouts?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Financing the network: strategic choices
1.2 Monetising quality of service
1.2.1 Adjusting pricing policies
1.2.2 Cross-selling and upselling
2 Methodology and definitions
2.1 General methodology
2.2 Definitions
3 Network rollout strategies
3.1 Ultrafast broadband technologies
3.1.1 Fixed UFB
3.1.2 Mobile UFB
3.2 Operators' technological choices
3.3 Coverage and subscribers: state of the art
4 Fibre monetisation strategies
4.1 Monetising quality of service
4.1.1 Monetising faster connections
4.1.2 Monetising symmetrical connections
4.1.3 Monetising low latency
4.1.4 Monetising higher data caps
4.1.5 Monetising enhanced connectivity using a B2B2C model
4.2 Adjusting pricing policies
4.2.1 Pricing strategies
4.2.2 Pricing scenarios for monetising fibre
4.3 Cross-selling
4.3.1 Monetising fixed calling
4.3.2 Mobile services
4.3.3 Content strategy
4.4 Monetising fibre with a view to 5G
4.4.1 Background
4.4.2 Increasing wireless speeds
5 Player strategies, in detail
- AT&T
- BT
- China Mobile Tie Tong
- China Telecom
- Comcast
- Deutsche Telekom
- Korean Telecom
- NTT
- Orange France
- Singapore Republic
- Swisscom
- Telefnica
- Telstra
- Verizon
- Vodafone Deutschland
