

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Best Buy on Wednesday morning released its Black Friday sale ad.



The retailer plans to open most of its stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day and close at 1 a.m. Stores will then reopen 8 a.m. on Black Friday.



Meanwhile, Best Buy has made hundreds of the deals in it available starting today through Saturday, November 11. The promotional prices will then again return online on Thanksgiving Day.



Best Buy is offering hundreds of early Black Friday sales on everything from iPad minis to 4K TVs to premium headphones. The 50-page ad preview shows several deals, including Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $1,199.99, down from its regular price of $1,799.99; Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $199; $50 to $100 discount on select Bose headphones; $220 discount on select Beats Studio wireless headphones and 50-inch Sharp 4K television for $179.99, $320 off the regular price of 499.99.



