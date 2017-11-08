ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-11-08 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with VMB Automation in The Netherlands. This partnership will play a critical role in Aptean's growth strategy in the European market, specifically the Benelux region - one of the world's largest exporters of agri-foods.



VMB Automation will sell and support Aptean's industry-leading process solution, Factory Manufacturing Execution System (MES). Process and discrete manufacturers use Factory MES to gain real-time visibility into production and quality operations, enabling the transition toward a paperless floor. VMB, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, is well established with agro-food manufacturers in the Benelux region.



"Our customers rely on us to deliver software that will guide their processes from beginning to end without much hassle, and working with Aptean gives us the opportunity to serve them even more effectively," said Arie Verhoeven, director of VMB Automation. "Factory MES provides a solution for manufacturers in Benelux's extensive agro-food industry by empowering greater productivity and continuously collecting data to improve processing and packaging. We already have a total package in control technology, and now with the Factory MES application we can take the next step in information technology."



VMB's presence as a local reseller will help Aptean better serve its customers in northeastern Europe. In turn, Aptean will rely on VMB's expertise in industrial automation to drive growth in the region.



"Across Europe - but especially in Benelux - there's a demand for forward-thinking technology that gives manufacturers granular visibility into their processes," said Alan Somerville, managing director of Aptean EMEA. "We've been interested in expanding Factory MES across Benelux, but we wanted to partner with a trusted name in industrial automation to give manufacturers peace of mind. VMB's support and expertise will be a great asset in bringing more factories into the Factory MES fold."



