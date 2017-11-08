Siacoin Price Forecast 2020: A Voice of ReasonThe craze behind cryptocurrencies continues and it has become the new avenue for those looking to get rich quick. I was asked to provide a Siacoin (SC) price forecast, and at first glance, I can say that I am not impressed. A Siacoin price prediction for 2020 is a stretch considering I am not exactly enthusiastic that this paradigm of cryptocurrencies is going to be around at that date, which puts Siacoin's future into serious question.The SC price currently stands at around $0.0036, meaning it trades at a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...