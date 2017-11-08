Refrigerated Warehousing Market2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Government Initiatives to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, PLC, Evaporative Cooling), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The refrigerated warehousing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017, to reach a value of USD 29.17 Billion by 2022
The global demand for refrigerated warehousing is increasing significantly due to the growing demand for frozen food products such as fish, meat, and seafood, leading to a rise in the requirement for refrigerated storage for these perishable foods. Growing health-consciousness among consumers and rising incomes have boosted the consumption of a wide variety of perishable products, particularly seafood, meat, and fruits & vegetables.
The major restraining factor for the refrigerated warehousing market is high energy consumption and infrastructure cost.
Companies such AmeriCold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), John Swire (UK), and AGRO Merchants (US) have acquired a leading market position through the provision of large refrigerated warehousing capacity, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They also focus on expanding their presence geographically.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods
- Government Support for Infrastructural Development in the Refrigerated Warehousing Industry
- Requirement of Food Safety & Taste Consistency
- Development of Strong Retail Channels
Restraints
- High Energy Consumption & Infrastructure Costs
Opportunities
- Government Initiatives to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage
- Need for Expansion of Refrigerated Warehouses in Asian Countries
Challenges
- Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets & Skilled Resources in Global Markets
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Technology
7 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Temperature
8 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Application
9 Refrigerated Warehousing Equipment Market, By Type
10 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Region
11 Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Regulations
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
