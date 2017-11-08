sprite-preloader
Refrigerated Warehousing Market2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Government Initiatives to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, PLC, Evaporative Cooling), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The refrigerated warehousing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017, to reach a value of USD 29.17 Billion by 2022

The global demand for refrigerated warehousing is increasing significantly due to the growing demand for frozen food products such as fish, meat, and seafood, leading to a rise in the requirement for refrigerated storage for these perishable foods. Growing health-consciousness among consumers and rising incomes have boosted the consumption of a wide variety of perishable products, particularly seafood, meat, and fruits & vegetables.

The major restraining factor for the refrigerated warehousing market is high energy consumption and infrastructure cost.

Companies such AmeriCold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), John Swire (UK), and AGRO Merchants (US) have acquired a leading market position through the provision of large refrigerated warehousing capacity, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They also focus on expanding their presence geographically.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods
  • Government Support for Infrastructural Development in the Refrigerated Warehousing Industry
  • Requirement of Food Safety & Taste Consistency
  • Development of Strong Retail Channels

Restraints

  • High Energy Consumption & Infrastructure Costs

Opportunities

  • Government Initiatives to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage
  • Need for Expansion of Refrigerated Warehouses in Asian Countries

Challenges

  • Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets & Skilled Resources in Global Markets

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Technology

7 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Temperature

8 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Application

9 Refrigerated Warehousing Equipment Market, By Type

10 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Region

11 Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Regulations

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjfzlv/refrigerated

