Refrigerated Warehousing Market2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Government Initiatives to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, PLC, Evaporative Cooling), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The refrigerated warehousing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017, to reach a value of USD 29.17 Billion by 2022

The global demand for refrigerated warehousing is increasing significantly due to the growing demand for frozen food products such as fish, meat, and seafood, leading to a rise in the requirement for refrigerated storage for these perishable foods. Growing health-consciousness among consumers and rising incomes have boosted the consumption of a wide variety of perishable products, particularly seafood, meat, and fruits & vegetables.

The major restraining factor for the refrigerated warehousing market is high energy consumption and infrastructure cost.

Companies such AmeriCold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), John Swire (UK), and AGRO Merchants (US) have acquired a leading market position through the provision of large refrigerated warehousing capacity, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They also focus on expanding their presence geographically.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth in Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods

Government Support for Infrastructural Development in the Refrigerated Warehousing Industry

Requirement of Food Safety & Taste Consistency

Development of Strong Retail Channels

Restraints



High Energy Consumption & Infrastructure Costs

Opportunities



Government Initiatives to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

Need for Expansion of Refrigerated Warehouses in Asian Countries

Challenges



Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets & Skilled Resources in Global Markets

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Technology



7 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Temperature



8 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Application



9 Refrigerated Warehousing Equipment Market, By Type



10 Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Region



11 Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Regulations



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjfzlv/refrigerated

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716