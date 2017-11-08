TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) has granted 500,000 stock options to Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ron Spoehel, which are each exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a period of 5 years subject to vesting terms.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and racing. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gavin Davidson

Millennial Esports

705.446.6630

gavin.davidson@millennialesports.com



Sharie Johnson

PR Insiders

702.604.3091

sharie@prinsidersfirm.com



INVESTOR CONTACTS

Alex Igelman

CEO and Director

Millennial Esports

647.346.1888

alex.igelman@millennialesports.com



Manish Grigo

Millennial Esports

416.569.3292

manish.grigo@millennialesports.com



