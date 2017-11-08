Global Application Modernization Services Market 2017-2022 - Open-Source Technology Paving the Way for Untapped Possibilities

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Application Modernization Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Cloud Application Migration, Application Replatforming, Application Integration, UI Modernization), Organization Size, Vertical & Region- Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The application modernization services market size is expected to grow from USD 6.87 Billion in 2017 to USD 16.67 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The major drivers of the market include the growing need for business agility and faster time to market, leveraging big data technologies, and adopting cloud computing in the application modernization strategy.

The scope of the report covers the application modernization services market analysis by service, organization size, vertical, and region. The application integration service is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for integrating the existing legacy applications and databases with new applications, which exploit the internet, eCommerce, extranet, and other new technologies.

The application replatforming service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The legacy applications do not support new integrations, hence modernizing the applications requires the applications to be deployed on new platforms that offer the required scalability and flexibility for faster application development.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Need for Business Agility And Faster Time to Market

Benefits of Leveraging Big Data Technologies in the Connected Era

Cloud Computing-A Major Component of Application Modernization Strategy

Restraints



Large Investments Made On Legacy Systems Delaying the Application Modernization Plans

Increasing Shortage of Skilled Resources for Legacy Technologies

Opportunities



Existence of Large Number of Legacy Applications Offering a Huge Revenue Opportunity

Open-Source Technology Paving the Way for Untapped Possibilities

Challenges



Application Modernization-A Time-Intensive Process

Architectural And Operational Complexities

Traditional Organizational Culture-A Major Hurdle for the Initiation of the Modernization Process

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Application Modernization Services Market Analysis, By Service



7 Application Modernization Services Market Analysis,By Organization Size



8 Application Modernization Services Market Analysis, By Vertical



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Accenture

Asysco

Atos

Bell Integrator

Capgemini

Cognizant

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Macrosoft Inc.

Micro Focus

Oracle

Tech Mahindra

UST Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4hkqll/application

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716