Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4 Details of the transaction

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$65.22

$65.29

$65.32

$65.36

$65.37

$65.375

$65.38

$65.39

$65.40

$65.41

$65.42

$65.43

$65.44

$65.46

$65.47

$65.48

$65.50

$65.51

$65.52

$65.59 Volume(s)

108

100

200

100

200

100

200

200

100

300

600

400

300

435

700

157

400

100

200

100

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000

$65.4311

e) Date of the transaction 2017-11-03