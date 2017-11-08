Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis wins contract for seawall resiliency project to protect waterfront of San Francisco

Amsterdam, 8 November 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced that the Port of San Francisco has selected CH2M in partnership with Arcadis to lead the design and engineering for the 10-year Seawall Resiliency Project. The total fee for the contract amounts to $40 million.

In an approximately equal partnership, Arcadis and CH2M will jointly share management of the project. Arcadis will lead risk analysis, coastal engineering and modeling while CH2M will provide marine and structural engineering services for the seawall and other structures.

The aim of the San Francisco Seawall Resiliency Project is to fortify 3.5 miles of a century-old sea wall protecting the city's most treasured waterfront from Fisherman's Wharf to Mission Creek near AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

"The major drivers for making significant improvements to the seawall include earthquake protection enhancements and flood risks caused by climate change," said Peter Wijsman, Arcadis' City Executive to San Francisco. "Arcadis brings its Dutch heritage of addressing coastal resiliency and its broad experience in civil engineering and coastal protection in urban settings, most recently in New York City and in New Orleans after major hurricanes. This contract win strengthens Arcadis' water management position on the U.S. west coast."

The seawall supports historic piers, wharves, and buildings including the Ferry Building. It underpins the Embarcadero Promenade which welcomes millions of people each year and provides flood protection to San Francisco's Financial District and other neighborhoods. The seawall also serves as a critical emergency response and recovery area, and it supports multiple municipal transportation systems and utility networks.

"We are proud to assist the City and County of San Francisco with this critical project along this iconic waterfront. Our strong track record in urban resilience globally, combined with our extensive water management expertise, provides a solid basis for our involvement in this important project," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis' CEO. "Growth in the U.S. and in urban resiliency is at the core of our organic growth ambitions and this project fits very well in our overall strategy. As it is common in our approach to projects, enhancing the sustainability of the seawall and improving the local Bay Area ecosystem will be an integral part of the work."

- End -

For further information please contact:

Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications

Joost Slooten

Mobile: +31 6 27061880

E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

Arcadis North american Communications

Marc Lumpkin

Office: +1 303 471-3485

E-mail: marc.lumpkin@arcadis.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)





Arcadis wins contract for seawall resiliency project (http://hugin.info/132839/R/2148101/824063.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arcadis N.V. via Globenewswire

