NOKIA: Nokia Bell Labs, Inria launch next phase of long-standing partnership to solve future network challenges and the role of machines in automating and augmenting human existence

8 November 2017

Common research focuses on human needs in all contexts of communications - human to human, human to machine, system or platform, as well as intra and inter machine, system and platform

Nokia and Inria share expertise on information theory, machine learning, graph theory, game theory, cybersecurity, network virtualization and advanced control software

Common lab links permanent researchers from the two partners with PhD students and postdoctoral researchers

Paris, France - Nokia and Inria today announced the renewal of their joint lab for a four-year period. The announcement took place during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Inria with Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO and Nokia Bell Labs President, and Antoine Petit, Inria CEO.

Launched in 2008, the joint lab associates permanent researchers from the two partners with PhD students and postdoctoral researchers, sharing the same strategic vision to solve the key scientific challenges linked to the evolution of networks and network applications. The aim of this joint research is to offer users the benefits from required network and cloud resources for a contextual and personalized experience of the digital connected world.

The future networks will have to manage a multitude of connected objects, to host and interconnect massively distributed functions, to feature an unprecedented agility to support differentiated and demanding use cases like the connected car, industry 4.0, smart city and e-health. This will require strong guarantees in terms of security and privacy, while hiding the complexity through a high level of automation. To achieve this aim, this new phase of the common lab will associate advanced research in information theory, machine learning, graph theory, game theory, cybersecurity, network virtualization and advanced control software.

The scope of the collaboration covers several research actions dedicated to:

Information theory and algorithms to solve the challenges of IoT

Analytics and machine learning to dynamically and automatically optimize the virtualized network

Scalable distributed learning and control for augmented intelligence to operate complex IoT networks of dynamic elements

Cybersecurity to provide privacy, data integrity and resilience against intrusions

Marcus Weldon, Nokia Chief Technical Officer and Nokia Bell Labs President, said: "Nokia Bell Labs collaborates with the best academic teams in the world on solving the key technical challenges confronting humankind. Together, Inria and Bell Labs are collaborators and co-pioneers in this endeavor, with a rich and fruitful relationship over the past 20 years. We have even higher expectations and plans for our future collaboration via our common laboratory centered on addressing the fundamental challenges of humans in the future connected world."

Antoine Petit, Inria CEO, added "Inria develops the whole scope from research to applications in the area of computer science and applied mathematics. With leading companies, we operate joint labs that are focused on long term cooperation. With Nokia Bell Labs we develop technologies that will power the future of networks and telecommunication. Our common goal is to produce new scientific results as well as new innovations that can enrich the technologies and products developed by Nokia. It is the DNA of Inria to go from high level research to industrial applications."

About Inria

Inria is a French national research institute dedicated to promoting 'scientific excellence in the service of technology transfer and society as a whole'. Inria employs a staff of 2400, drawn from the world's most prestigious universities, to address the latest challenges in computer science and mathematics. Its flexible and reactive model enables it to explore original avenues of research in collaboration with industrial and academic partners, and to address the multi-disciplinary applied research challenges of the move to a more digital world.

In constant contact with the leaders of innovation, Inria is building an environment for profitable meetings between publicly-funded research, private sector R&D, and business. Inria is transferring technology and expertise to start-up companies, SMEs and large industrial groups in technological sectors including health, transport, energy, communications, security and privacy, the intelligent city and the factory of the future. Inria is also developing an entrepreneurial culture with the creation of 150 start-up companies.

Find out more at: http://www.inria.fr/ (http://www.inria.fr/)

Follow Inria at twitter.com/inria

About Nokia Bell Labs

Nokia Bell Labs is the world-renowned industrial research arm of Nokia. Over its 90-year history, Bell Labs has invented many of the foundational technologies that underpin information and communications networks and all digital devices and systems. This research has resulted in 8 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards, three Japan Prizes, a plethora of National Medals of Science and Engineering, as well as an Oscar, two Grammy's and an Emmy award for technical innovation. Nokia Bell Labs continues to conduct disruptive research focused on solving the challenges of the new digital era, defined by the contextual connection and interaction of everything and everyone, as described in the book, The Future X Network: A Bell Labs Perspective. www.bell-labs.com

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

