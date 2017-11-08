Regulatory News:
CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of real voting
|
Theoretical number of
|31 October 2017
|774 677 811
|955 335 789
|966 690 328
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €
Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
