Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Number of real voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 October 2017 774 677 811 955 335 789 966 690 328

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €

Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

