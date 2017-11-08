LAUNCH OF NOVEL PRODUCTS TO BOOST THE SEPSIS DIAGNOSTICS MARKET TECHNAVIO

Technavio's latest market research report on the global sepsis diagnostics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sepsis is a three-staged syndrome; it starts with systemic infections leading to severe sepsis and ultimately causing sepsis shock, which is regarded as a medical emergency. Population with weak immune system, which includes children, older adults, and people with chronic diseases such as cancer, AIDS, diabetes, are prone to sepsis. The global sepsis diagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, as companies are focusing on providing accurate treatment for sepsis by launching new products in the market.

The top three emerging trends driving the global sepsis diagnostics market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of novel products

Increasing use of biomarkers for sepsis

Increasing online campaigns for sepsis awareness

Development of novel products

Increased technological advances in sepsis diagnosis will lead to a rise in the customer base, thereby increasing the adoption rate of products. For instance, in May 2017, Abionic, a developer of disrupter nanotechnology in POC diagnostic solutions, announced positive results from its evaluation studies with its rapid PSP tests for sepsis risk assessment, which was conducted at Zurich University Hospital (Switzerland) and University College London Hospital (UK). The product offers reliable results, showing an indication of sepsis in 5 minutes. Similarly, in March 2015, T2 Biosystems developed a novel diagnostic method for sepsis known as T2Candida equipment, which does not require blood culture. This will reduce the diagnosis time by 97% and is estimated to decrease mortality rate by 30%.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio forin-vitro diagnostics research, "The availability of advanced products for detection of the risk assessment of sepsis will help in decreasing the TAT and will increase the efficiency of the quality of test results, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Increasing use of biomarkers for sepsis

Biomarkers are used as diagnostic tools for the diagnosis of a disease or abnormal conditions of sepsis, including severe sepsis. The accuracy and timely detection of sepsis are regarded as the significant challenges. Therefore, the health providers rely on nonspecific clinical and laboratory signs. The increased preference for biomarkers offers homogeneity of risk or disease status of the patient within a limited time.

More than 100 different molecules have been suggested as useful biomarkers for the treatment of sepsis, which include C-reactive protein (CRP), procalcitonin (PCT), angiopoietins, endocans, and others. The use of biomarkers also reduced the cost of hospital stay, and the procedure was cost-effective. Therefore, they can be utilized in-patient diagnosis and treatment routinely.

Increasing online campaigns for sepsis awareness

The increasing awareness of sepsis diagnosis within the population will lead to the high adoption of the sepsis diagnostics. Various campaigns organized to educate the patients will lead to more screening of the patients, thereby creating a demand for sepsis products in the market. For instance, in the US, the SCCM and the ESICM launched a website known as Surviving Sepsis Campaign to increase sepsis awareness which will help in early recognition, diagnosis, and treatment of sepsis.

"The sepsis awareness website offers thorough and extensive information on diagnosis and screening of sepsis which offers valuable information, and it encourages people to get examined for sepsis. Such campaigns will help in educating people and creating awareness, which in turn, will boost the sepsis diagnostic market during the forecast period," says Srinivas

