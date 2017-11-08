The "Sulphides Market in France: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report presents analysis of sulphides market in France.

Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in France

Sulphides market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.



Key Topics Covered:

1. FRANCE PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. SULPHIDES MARKET IN FRANCE

2.1. Overview of sulphides market

2.2. Producers of sulphides, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of sodium sulphides

2.2.2. Producers of zinc sulphide

2.2.3. Producers of cadmium sulphide

2.2.4. Producers of other sulphides and polysulphides

3. FRANCE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN SULPHIDES

3.1. Export and import of sodium sulphides

3.2. Export and import of zinc sulphide

3.3. Export and import of cadmium sulphide

3.4. Export and import of other sulphides and polysulphides

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FRANCE

5. SULPHIDES CONSUMERS IN FRENCH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Sulphides in France

5.2. Sulphides consumers in France

