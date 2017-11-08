Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - Benchmark Botanics (CSE: BBT) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "BBT", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Kaiyue International. The company acquired Potanicals Green Growers at a cost of 124,187,000 shares of Benchmark on a post-consolidated basis.

In October, Potanicals received its license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, having started the application process back in June 2013.

It has built a 12,700-square foot production facility in Peachland, British Columbia, to plant, grow and cultivate high-quality medical-grade marijuana using advanced and proprietary cultivation methods.

The Peachland facility, situated on two contiguous land plots totaling 20 acres, is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that will enable efficient and reliable production of medical marijuana with harvest available on a bi-monthly basis. This facility will be Benchmark's Phase I production facility, with additional phases contemplated upon further analysis of market demand and economics.

Prior to the closing of the acquisition, Potanicals spent $4.68 million building the facility and implementing its business plan. For more information contact Johnson Zhang, CEO, at 604-375-8218 or email johnsonpzh@gmail.com.

