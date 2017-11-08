Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - Sego Resources (TSXV: SGZ) has completed an initial 600 metre, two hole diamond drill program at its Miner Mountain Copper-Gold Porphyry Project near Princeton, British Columbia. Using a handheld XRF device to identify copper mineralization in the drill core at the field site, Sego's exploration team confirmed that both diamond drill holes intersected copper mineralization. The company is currently reviewing the data from the core and is awaiting assays.

The 2,056-hectare project is located near mining friendly Princeton, British Columbia, just 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine, operated by the Copper Mountain Mining company. The claims cover an extensive, well-altered porphyry system containing excellent copper-gold grades, located along the same regional fault as the Copper Mountain mine, which is mining 0.33% copper, with gold and silver credits.

The drilling was planned to expand known mineralization into new areas of the Cuba Zone, to extend the area of significant alteration and copper-gold mineralization outlined in 2012.

Sego had previously incurred exploration and evaluation expenditures in excess of $4.6 million on Miner Mountain, including approximately 4,200 metres of diamond drilling and 9,000 metres of percussion drilling. The drilling outlined a large zone, the Cuba Zone, of elevated grade over 1,200 metres in length and 100 metres in width, with several drill holes ending in mineralization. Best drill intersection to date contained 100 metres of 0.95% copper, 0.55 grams per tonne gold and 3.47 grams per tonne silver.

Sego has a 5-year area-based permit to drill and explore the Miner Mountain Project, where the ease of access and limited snowfall has made year-round drilling viable.

The management team, headed by J Paul Stevenson, a Metis Elder, has successfully moved a similar copper/gold porphyry property from the exploration stage to the filing of a preliminary economic assessment. The company has an excellent working relationship with the local community and First Nations.

The shares are trading at $0.08, and with 76 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $6.1 million.

